Evan Gamble (Hap & Leonard) is set for a recurring role on the fourth season of Robert Kirkman’s AMC drama Fear The Walking Dead. Season four of The Walking Dead companion series will feature an anticipated crossover episode in which key Walking Dead character Morgan (Lennie James) enters into the world of Madison (Kim Dickens) and company. Gamble will play Ennis, a rough-around-the edges type who only really cares about himself. Gamble has recurred on Hap & Leonard for the past two seasons. He also has recurred on The Vampire Diaries and appeared in feature American Sniper. He’s repped by Haven Entertainment and Collier Talent Agency. Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 premieres April 15 at 10 PM on AMC.

Monique Green has landed a recurring role in TNT’s limited drama series One Day She’ll Darken. Written by Sam Sheridan and directed by Patty Jenkins, One Day She’ll Darken tells the incredible story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), who was given away at birth. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets to her past, she follows a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Jefferson Mays), a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery and a suspect in the infamous 1947 “Black Dahlia” murder. Green will play Nina, Fauna’s cousin who lives in Watts. She’s quieter and more thoughtful than most of her family, but still holds her own. Green has previously recurred on Fresh off the Boat and has worked on Fuller House, The Fosters, Code Black and How to Get Away With Murder. She’s repped by Coast to Coast, Brilliant Talent Management, and attorney Dean Bahat.