The FCC will launch a full investigation into the false missile emergency alert sent to residents of Hawaii today, Ajit Pai, chairman of the FCC has announced.

The push notification alert went out just after 8 am HST, panicking residents and visitors. The head of Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency later took responsibility for an error that caused the false alarm, saying, “This is my fault, and we will work so this doesn’t happen again.”

The all-caps alert had been terrifying: “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL” In addition to the push alert, the message was televised.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-HI, later tweeted this:

HAWAII – THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE TO HAWAII. I HAVE CONFIRMED WITH OFFICIALS THERE IS NO INCOMING MISSILE. pic.twitter.com/DxfTXIDOQs — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) January 13, 2018

U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to #Hawaii. Earlier message was sent in error and was a false alarm. pic.twitter.com/Lvg17VNjiF — U.S. Pacific Command (@PacificCommand) January 13, 2018