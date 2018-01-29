Niels Arden Oplev (Mr. Robot) has been tapped to direct and executive produce the pilot episode of F.B.I., CBS’ upcoming 13-episode drama series from Dick Wolf, boss of the Law & Order and Chicago franchises.

The series, a co-production between Universal Television, where Wolf has been based for a long time, and CBS TV Studios. chronicles the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Former The Good Wife executive producer Craig Turk wrote the pilot episode and will serve as showrunner. The series will film a pilot episode, directed by Oplev, during the regular pilot season this spring before proceeding with the remaining 12 episodes from its order.

Wolf and Turk executive produce with longtime Wolf collaborators Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

Oplev, whop has emerged as a top pilot director, has been under an overall deal at Uni TV where he directed the pilot for NBC’s Midnight, Texas. It went to series, which is awaiting a second-season renewal.

At CBS, he directed the pilot for crime drama Unforgettable and the opening episode of straight-to-series summer drama Under the Dome. Both had successful runs at the network.

Other pilots Oplev has directed that have gone to series include Mr. Robot at USA Network and Game of Silence at NBC.

On the feature side, Oplev, helmer of the original The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo movie, recently directed the Flatliners remake. He is repped by Paul Alan Smith at ES Artists and managed by Robert Lazar.