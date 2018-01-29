TV News outlets erupted Monday morning with word FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe had told staff he is exiting immediately. McCabe, a favorite whipping post of President Donald Trump, is retiring in March, but taking leave immediately, TV news outlets interrupted regularly scheduled chatter to report.

Taking leave enables McCabe, 49, to stay on FBI payroll until he can retire with full benefits in March, NBC News reported.

News comes as TV outlets are anticipating release of a report on how FBI handled the Clinton email investigation. McCabe got pummelled regularly by Trump over that probe. In July, Trump tweeted:

Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

In December, Trump took another whack at McCabe:

How can FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, the man in charge, along with leakin’ James Comey, of the Phony Hillary Clinton investigation (including her 33,000 illegally deleted emails) be given $700,000 for wife’s campaign by Clinton Puppets during investigation? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

McCabe had long been expected to retire in March, when he could do so with full benefits:

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

But today’s news was unexpected in the bureau, reported equally surprised TV news pundits.

McCabe’s also the guy Trump reportedly asked who he voted for in presidential election, shortly after McCabe became acting director of the bureau, when Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

New-ish FBI Director Christopher Wray has named David Bowdich new acting FBI deputy director; Bowdich previously headed the bureau’s Los Angeles office, and oversaw the investigation of the San Bernardino shooting.

CNN reported FBI field agents and staff are hopping mad they learned about McCabe’s early exit from the press before being informed by FBI chief Wray – which smacks of how they learned Trump had sacked Comey while Comey was visiting the bureau’s LA operation.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is Monday’s “other shoe.”

GOP Rep. Devin Nunez, who chairs the House Intel Committee but recused himself from its Russia election meddling probe, nonetheless oversaw compiling of a memo claiming FBI DOJ surveillance abuses connected to the Russian meddling probe. That intel committee is expected to vote Monday whether to publicly release the GOP memo, believed to include claims about Rosenstein’s role in a decision to continue monitoring Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page. That tidbit damaging to Rosenstein would give Trump ammo to fire the guy who appointed Robert Mueller special counsel to investigate Russian meddling in the election after Attorney General Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself.