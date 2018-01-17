Gordon Synn, formerly head of international TV for DreamWorks Animation and before that an exec at All3Media, Endemol Shine Group and 20th Century Fox, has been appointed Chief Content and Programming Officer at Fathom Events. He will report to CEO Ray Nutt and oversee the event-cinema distributor’s content acquisition and programming strategy. Fathom, a joint venture between AMC, Cinemark and Regal, ended 2017 as the 13th-largest distributor in North America. “The addition of Gordon to the Fathom team symbolizes our investment in attracting the most prestigious brands and entertainment properties to our cinema network,” said Nutt. “We are committed to furthering our transformation of movie theaters into year-round entertainment venues and Gordon’s substantial experience in film, television, digital and new media, and content monetization globally will undoubtedly help us achieve our mission.”

Stafford REX/Shutterstock

Indie distributor and sales outfit Blue Fox Entertainment has hired Richard Stafford, formerly VP Film Publicity at Prodigy Public Relations, as Head of Public Relations. The move comes ahead of the Sundance Film Festival, where Stafford and Blue Fox will be looking for content to expand its domestic theatrical distribution slate that already includes the upcoming Los Angeles Film Festival winner Becks, the Toni Collette-starring Madame and Bigfoot thriller Primal Rage.