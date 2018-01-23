EXCLUSIVE: Hannah Fidell’s The Long Dumb Road finds teenage Nathan (Tony Revolori) finding an unusual road mate in Richard (Jason Mantzoukas) as they traverse the southern United States to Los Angeles after the latter assists with car problems.

Both are trying to find their way in life through bar fights, dope smoking and lost loves in this fish-out-of-water comedy, with Mantzoukas playing a mix of wisdom and idiocy to its zenith. This NSFW scene is one such wonderful example, in which the buds share their favorite movies, with Mantzoukas’ Richard learning some earth-shattering news about the Fast & Furious franchise.

The Long Dumb Road is the closing-night film at the Sundance Film Festival, premiering at 9:30 PM Friday at the Eccles Center.

Fidell produced and co-wrote with Carson Mell. Casey Wilson, Grace Gummer, Ron Livingston and Taissa Farmiga also star. UA and ICM are handling sales for The Long Dumb Road at Sundance.