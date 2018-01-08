Fandango now is accepting Google Pay for ticket purchases made online and through its app.

The movie ticketing service is among a handful of companies joining in the launch of the newly rebranded Google Pay, which brings together Google’s various payment platforms, including Android Pay and Google Wallet, under one unified service.

Others launch partners are Airbnb, Dice, HungryHouse and Instacart.

For Fandango, this is a no-brainer. Most of Fandango’s users — some 81% of those surveyed — already use some form of digital payment, so Google Pay presents another payment option. And nearly three quarters of ticket sales come from mobile devices.

To commemorate the launch, Fandango and Google are offering $5 off movie ticket orders to fans using Google Pay on the Fandango Android app and entering the promo code, “GooglePay2018.”

It wouldn’t be surprising to anticipate that, in the future, consumers might use Google Pay to purchase tickets after watching a movie trailer on YouTube.