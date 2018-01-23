ABC has given a pilot order to False Profits, a comedic soap set in the word of cosmetics marketing from Code Black writer-producer Kayla Alpert, Jason Reed, and ABC Studios.

Written by Alpert, False Profits is described as Desperate Housewives meets Glengarry Glen Ross. It follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.

Alpert executive produces with Reed and former Desperate Housewives exec producer Sabrina Wind via Jason T. Reed Productions. ABC Studios, where Jason T. Reed Prods is under an overall deal, is the studio.

For the past two development seasons, ABC has put an emphasis on lighter one-hour shows in the tradition of Desperate Housewives.

This is the network’s second official pilot order this season, joining a Tim Doyle Irish-Catholic family comedy. The network also has straight-to-series orders for The Rookie light hourlong procedural starring Nathan Fillion and a Kenya Barris/Alec Baldwin comedy, plus a Get Christie Love reboot, which is casting in anticipation of a formal pilot order.

Alpert is supervising producer and writer on CBS’ Code Black. Her previous writing/producing credits include TV movie Flowers in the Attic and series Up All Night and Ally McBeal.