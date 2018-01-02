The Hollywood Foreign Press Association and dick clark productions said they’ve reached a deal with to live stream the red carpet pre-show for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

The two-hour pre-show, “The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet Live,” is scheduled to stream from 6-8 p.m. ET Sunday at www.facebook.com/GoldenGlobes, with hosts AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, Scott Mantz and Laura Marano.

Marano also will host the Instagram Story on Golden Globes Sunday. Backstage, winners and presenters will step into the official Instagram immersive studio experience shot by photographer Ramona Rosales (@ramona_rosales).

Exclusive video and photo content will be posted to @GoldenGlobes on Instagram in real time.