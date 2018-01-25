Donald Trump is to face his first international TV interview after former CNN host and ex-Apprentice contestant Piers Morgan snagged a sit down with the U.S. President.

Morgan, the former editor of British tabloid The Daily Mirror, will interview Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos after the President landed in Switzerland with a swagger.

The interview will air on UK commercial broadcaster ITV on Sunday evening at 10 PM, ahead of a repeat of political program Peston on Sunday and after a two-hour episode of long-running crime drama Vera. Segments of the interview will also air on Friday on Morgan’s morning talk show Good Morning Britain, which also airs on ITV.

The Trump interview is a major coup for Morgan, who appeared on the seventh season of NBC’s reality series The Apprentice alongside Lennox Lewis and Omarosa and claims to have spoken to Trump “on the phone every three or four weeks for years.” The interview is expected to be syndicated around the world.

Elsewhere, at Davos, Trump is set to sit down with British Prime Minister Theresa May for the first time since the pair fell out over Trump’s retweeting of a far-right extremist group and he pulled out of a visit to the UK to open the U.S. Embassy.

Trump is the first U.S. President since 2000 to visit the World Economic Forum in Davos, which is attended by many of the world’s most powerful figures of business and politics.