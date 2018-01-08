UPDATED with video: Following up an Emmy nomination for his twin-brother roles in the third season of FX’s Fargo, Ewan McGregor tonight won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series. It was the first win of his career after two previous Golden Globe nominations, the last being for Salmon Fishing in the Yemen in 2013.

Marking one of the evening’s major departures from the Emmys, it was McGregor who took gold, while Emmy winner Riz Ahmed of The Night Of‘didn’t find himself amongst the night’s list of names. McGregor instead in the category bested The Wizard of Lies‘ Robert De Niro, Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan, Genius‘ Geoffrey Rush, and The Young Pope’s Jude Law.

In Fargo, McGregor portrayed Emmit Stussy, a St. Cloud probation officer, and his brother Ray, the self-proclaimed “Parking Lot King of Minnesota,” whose long-held resentments and contempt for one another resulted in a fatal act of violence upon which the season hinges.

Tonight, the FX series saw two other nominations, including Actor in a Supporting Role for David Thewlis and Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Since 2015, Fargo has tallied 11 Golden Globe nominations and 52 Emmy noms, culminating in six wins.