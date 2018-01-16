Netflix has set February 16 for the premiere of Everything Sucks!, a half-hour coming-of-age dramedy from writers Ben York Jones (Like Crazy) and Michael Mohan (Save the Date) and producers Midnight Radio.

Set in Boring, Oregon, in 1996, Everything Sucks! revolves around Boring High School’s A/V Club and Drama Club— two crews of nerdy-edgy outsiders, who join forces to make a movie and endure the purgatory known as high school. The series stars Peyton Kennedy (American Fable, The Captive) and Jahi Winston (The New Edition Story) as students Kate Messner and Luke O’Neil, with Patch Darragh (Sully, Boardwalk Empire) and Claudine Nako (Grimm) as their respective parents.

Mohan and Jones will both serve as executive producers.

Check out a promo with the premiere date above and photos below:

