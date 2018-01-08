Actress Evan Rachel Wood is asking attendees at tonight’s Golden Globes to form a circle around perceived sexual harassers.

“Hey! Persons’ attending the Golden Globes this Sun. If you see a predator but don’t feel you can say anything publicly, gather a handful of people and make a circle around them. The room will know,” Wood said via a Twitter post on Saturday.

The threat might keep the alleged harassers away from the event, Wood claimed. “We are going to see some circles this weekend, or because of this idea some predators won’t bother showing up in the first place.”

Wood is a ringleader in the movement to wear black at the event in support of women speaking out against harassments.

Wood claimed she “walked out in tears” when she last attended the Golden Globes. She was triggered by someone who harassed a friend win an award. “But I worked up the courage to go up to them afterwards and just say two words. ‘I know,’” she wrote. “Hopefully they don’t even show up this time.”