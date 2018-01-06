Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Eric Davis have been fired as radio hosts by ESPN over allegations of sexual harassment of a former colleague that surfaced in a lawsuit.
The harassments allegedly occurred when McNabb and David worked for the NFL Network. The two were named in December in a lawsuit against the NFL Network that included several former players-turned-commentators.
A subsequent ESPN investigation of the allegations resulted in the McNabb/Davis dismissal.
The alleged harassment episodes were detailed in a lawsuit brought against the NFL Network, which accused five men of repeated sexual harassments. Former wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor was the accuser.