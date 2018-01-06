Former NFL quarterback Donovan McNabb and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Eric Davis have been fired as radio hosts by ESPN over allegations of sexual harassment of a former colleague that surfaced in a lawsuit.

The harassments allegedly occurred when McNabb and David worked for the NFL Network. The two were named in December in a lawsuit against the NFL Network that included several former players-turned-commentators.

A subsequent ESPN investigation of the allegations resulted in the McNabb/Davis dismissal.

The alleged harassment episodes were detailed in a lawsuit brought against the NFL Network, which accused five men of repeated sexual harassments. Former wardrobe stylist Jami Cantor was the accuser.

The Cantor suit claimed Davis slid his hand between her legs, grabbed her, rubbed up against her, and made repeated lewd comments to her. Cantor also alleged that when she once slapped his hand away, he warned her never to push him away again.

McNabb was accused of sending inappropriate text messages to Cantor.

Representatives for the players did not immediately respond for comment. The NFL Network is conducting its own investigation into the allegations contained in the lawsuit, but has yet to reveal any findings.