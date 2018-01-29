Ernie Hudson (Grace & Frankie) has been tapped to co-star opposite Gabrielle Union in NBC’s untitled Bad Boys spinoff drama pilot.

The project, from Bad Boys movies’ producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Doug Belgrad, Primary Wave Entertainment and Sony Pictures TV, centers on the Special Agent Syd Burnett character played by Union in 2003’s Bad Boys II. Last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, she is making a cross-country move from Miami to Los Angeles.

In the NBC pilot, written by The Blacklist writers-producers Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier, the free-spirited former DEA agent Burnett has a fresh start in her new job as an LAPD detective. She’s partnered with Nancy McKenna, a working mom who can’t help but look at Syd’s freedom with some grass-is-greener envy. These two have totally different lifestyles and approaches, but they both are at the top of their fields in this action-packed, character-driven procedural.

Hudson will play Joseph Burnett, Union’s father.

Hudson rose to fame as one of the stars of the hit 1984 Sony comedy feature Ghostbusters and also appeared in the 2016 reboot, the last film overseen by Belgrad at Sony Pictures before he segued from his top executive post to producing.

Hudson, who recurs as Frankie’s (Lily Tomlin) love interest on Netflix’s hit comedy series Grace & Frankie, is repped by APA and Zero Gravity Management.