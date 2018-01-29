Ken Randall is returning to Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Ernest Waddell, who recurred as Fin Tutuola’s (Ice-T) son Ken Randall over six seasons from 2003-2016, is returning to reprise his role. The storyline is being kept under wraps. Waddell also is known for his recurring role as Omar Little’s boyfriend Dante on The Wire. His additional credits include One Tree Hill, Buppies, As the World Turns and feature The Poker Game. He’s repped by manager Bob McGowan.

Tembi Locke (Dumb and Dumber To) has booked a recurring role on CBS’ veteran crime drama series NCIS: Los Angeles. She plays Leigha Winters, a powerful executive at an investment bank who assumes control after the death of the firm’s head. Locke’s other recent TV credits include S.W.A.T., Doubt and Animal Kingdom. On the big screen she was most recently seen in Anthony Vietro’s crime thriller Collusions. She’s repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency and manager Bob McGowan.