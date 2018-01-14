Get ready for some serious binge-watching because the Emmy Award-winning medical drama ER is set to debut exclusively on Hulu today.

Hulu announced today at TCA a new agreement with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution in which all 15 seasons — over 330 episodes — of the fan-favorite series on the streaming service.

The series premiered in 1994 to critical acclaim and went on to be the most-nominated drama in Emmy Award history as well as the longest-running primetime medical drama in American television history. The drama reached iconic status and helped launched the careers of George Clooney, Noah Wyle, and Julianna Margulies.

Upon hearing the news Clooney stated: “It was such an honor to be a part of this show. I was lucky to have worked with so many writers, actors and directors all at the top of their game. Most importantly I’ve made friends for a lifetime. I’m excited it will finally be streaming on Hulu.”

ER came from a remarkable pool of talent including best-selling author/medical doctor Michael Crichton and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television as well as Peabody, Humanitas, and Emmy-winning executive producer John Wells (The West Wing, Shameless, Animal Kingdom).

The medical drama follows the inner workings of an urban teaching hospital in Chicago and the critical issues faced by the dedicated physicians and staff of its overburdened emergency room. The series was produced by Constant c Productions and Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Television. During its 15-season run, ER was for 124 Primetime Emmys and won a total of 23 Primetime Emmys including Outstanding Drama Series.