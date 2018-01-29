Three years after Entertainment One took a 51% stake in Mark Gordon‘s production company for $133 million, partnering with the prolific producer to create an independent studio, eOne has acquired the remaining 49% of the Mark Gordon Co. for $209 million.

Gordon will become eOne’s President and Chief Content Officer, Film, Television and Digital, overseeing all of its creative units. He reports to eOne CEO Darren Throop.

Steve Bertram has been appointed President, Film, Television and Digital alongside Gordon. He will oversee all commercial and distribution operations while Gordon focuses on creative.

John Morayniss, who led eOne’s television business since its inception in 2008, will be stepping down after helping with the transition.

In January 2015, eOne bought 51% of MGC for nearly $133 million, with an option to acquire the remaining 49% in seven years. That option has been exercised early. The deal is said to include Gordon’s backend in a number of series he executive produces that preceded his eOne venture, including Grey’s Anatomy, Criminal Minds, Ray Donovan and Quantico.

Under the 2015 agreement, the eOne-based MGC has financed and produced film, network, cable and digital content that eOne distributed internationally. Gordon served as CEO of the venture, whose first major series was Designated Survivor, now in its second season on ABC.

MGC has produced such feature films as Murder on the Orient Express,Molly’s Game and the upcoming The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, along with the upcoming ABC series The Rookie starring Nathan Fillion.

“Mark Gordon is one of the industry’s most accomplished film and television producers with a long track record of success and commitment to putting talent first,” said Throop. “Mark’s leadership over content creation across eOne underscores our vision to be the preeminent platform-agnostic content company in the world. Today’s transaction signals that we are focused on investing heavily in the best creative talent. This is where Mark shines and what we know he’ll continue to do well into the future with eOne and all of our resources fully behind him.”

Throop also acknowledged Morayniss’ contributions. “I want to recognize John, whose focus, innovative deal-making and charismatic leadership of our television business over so many years has helped make us the global force we are today,” he said.