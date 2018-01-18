EXCLUSIVE: Breaking Glass Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to distribute Oscar-nominated writer-director Yan England’s (Henry) psychological thriller 1:54. The film held its world premiere at the Angouleme French-Language Film Festival where it walked away with the Best Actor and the Student’s Jury prize. The film stars Antoine Olivier Pilon (Mommy) as a shy 16 year-old natural athlete Tim and Sophie Nélisse (Professor Lazhar, The Book Thief).

The story follows the runner in his last year at high school, sick and tired of feeling like a loser after being harassed by a fellow classmate and his crew. He decides to stand up to the boys by dethroning him in the 800-meter championship, the event the ringleader is known for in school. But behind the competition and rivalry, is a secret wreaking havoc. To Pierre, his father, who is trying to understand what’s going on, and to Mr. Sullivan, his running coach, who tries to help him. Soon, Tim finds himself pushed to the edge.

“The heartbreak of 1:54 lies in the reality of how the pressure of competitive sports and cyber-bullying can destroy the mind and soul of a gifted teenager”, said Richard Ross, Co-President of Breaking Glass. “Actor Antoine-Olivier Pilon shows us once again that he is truly an extraordinary talent.”

The film will bow theatrically in Los Angeles on March 9 and a DVD/VOD release March 13 on iTunes, Amazon Instant, Google Play, Vudu, Fandango, and through local cable and satellite providers.

Breaking Glass acquired rights to the film last month in a deal negotiated between Breaking Glass CEO Rich Wolff and International Sales Manager Aurelia Tahar of TF-1 International.