Endemol Shine North America subsidiary Authentic Entertainment has hired Kirk Anderson as SVP Production & Operations.

In his new role, Anderson will work closely with Authentic Entertainment CEO Laurie Lexton and Authentic’s EVP of Production and Content, Jeffrey Weaver, to oversee production and operations efforts for the studio.

Anderson moves to Authentic from parent company Endemol Shine North America, where he served the last two years as Vice President, Unscripted Productions. During his tenure, he produced and oversaw delivery of many of the studio’s top unscripted series including Billion Dollar Buyer (CNBC), Restaurant Startup (CNBC), Tabatha Takes Over (Bravo) and Minute to Win It (GSN). Anderson originally joined Shine America in 2012 (now Endemol Shine North America) as Executive Director of Production.

“These are exciting times in the content business, and I’m thrilled to have Kirk join the Authentic team,” says Lexton. “Not only does he have the knowledge and insight to help pave the way into the future, but his experience with Endemol Shine enables us to take advantage of the resources our parent company has to offer, while still maintaining our ‘authentic’ independence. Between traditional long-form series and short-form, branded, and multi-platform content, Kirk will help insure that we remain efficient and dependable, while still allowing for the game-changing content that helped to build the company into what it is today.”

Added Anderson, “I’m thrilled to join Lauren and the team here at Authentic, a studio that has developed and produced many of the top unscripted shows of the last decade and has some very exciting development underway. This new role will allow me to truly take advantage of all of my previous production experience.”

Emmy-winning Authentic is behind such series as Toddlers and Tiaras, Here Come’s Honey Boo Boo, Flipping Out, Ace of Cakes and the upcoming return of Trading Spaces for TLC.