Endeavor Global Marketing, the cultural marketing division at Endeavor, has made a deal to acquire Philadelphia-based branding and marketing firm 160over90. No terms of the deal were announced in the deal to purchase the full-service agency from private equity firm Searchlight Capital Partners.

160over90

160over90’s clients include Ferrari, the Indianapolis Colts, the Philadelphia Eagles, Texas A&M University, University of Virginia, UCLA and Under Armour. After the deal closes, its 180 employees will join the Endeavor Global Marketing team under its CEO and principal John Campanella, who will report to EGM EVP Ed Horne. 160over90’s founding partners Shannon Price Slusher and Darryl Cilli will remain involved with the major clients.

The acquisition is intended to bolster Endeavor Global Marketing’s expertise across brand strategy and activation, digital marketing, public relations, sponsorship, media buying and business intelligence.

“160over90 is unique in its commitment to sustainable brand storytelling, helping emerging and

established brands and organizations connect with their constituents in compelling ways that

stand out,” said Horne in announcing the deal. “This team’s expertise and understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities inherent in building brands for the long term will further strengthen our collective ability to deliver strategic narratives that place brands at the center of culture.”

O’Melveny & Myers and The Raine Group acted as legal and financial advisors to Endeavor

Global Marketing. Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Evercore acted as legal and

financial advisors to Searchlight Capital and 160over90.