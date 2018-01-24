Fox’s Empire and Star will return from winter hiatus on March 28, the network announced today, and from the looks of this new promo at least one character is coming back with an ax to grind.

The new clip – watch it above – shows Demi Moore’s malevolent nurse Claudia threatening to slit throats and toting around an ax as Terrence Howard’s Lucious is chained up and hidden away in a log cabin. Shades of Stephen King’s Misery.

And Taraji P. Henson’s Cookie is on the way, ax or no ax.

Empire returns Wednesday, March 28, at 8/7c on Fox, with Star immediately following.