Emily Blunt has signed on to co-star opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s Jungle Cruise, which is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. The pic is based on the Disney World ride, was originally written by Star Trek 4 scribes J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, with the latest draft from Michael Green, who just picked up a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for Logan.

John Davis and John Fox will produce via Davis Entertainment, Beau Flynn will produce via his FlynnPictureCo. banner, and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia are producing through Seven Bucks Productions.

Blunt has another Disney film in the pipeline: She’s starring as the charming Nanny in the upcoming Rob Marshall-directed Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to the 1964 pic Mary Poppins.

