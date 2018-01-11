HBO has set an April 14 premiere date for Elvis Presley: The Searcher, a three-hour, two-film presentation focusing on Elvis Presley the musical artist. With an original score from Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, it’s a comprehensive creative journey from the King’s childhood through the final 1976 Jungle Room recording sessions.

The films include atmospheric shots taken inside Graceland and feature more than 20 new, primary-source interviews with session players, producers, engineers, directors and other artists who knew Presley or who were profoundly influenced by him. The documentary also features never-before-seen photos and footage from private collections worldwide.

Directed and produced by Thom Zimny, Elvis Presley: The Searcher is an HBO Documentary Films Presentation in association with Sony Pictures Television. The executive producers are Glen Zipper, Priscilla Presley, Jerry Schilling, Andrew Solt, Alan Gasmer and Jamie Salter. Producers are Jon Landau and Kary Antholis.