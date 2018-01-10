Following Ellen’s Game of Games’ strong ratings in its regular slot debut, the breakout new alternative series hosted and executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres has been picked up by NBC for a 13-episode second season.

Paul Telegdy, NBC’s President, Alternative and Reality Group, just made the announcement at the top of the TCA panel for the network’s flagship reality series The Voice.

“Ellen’s enthusiasm and energy is utterly infectious. It’s been exciting to watch her antics supersized on a primetime stage,” Telegdy said. “Audiences love spending time with her and we know she’ll continue to raise the bar with even bigger games and more hilarity as the show continues to grow.”

The January 2 regular-slot premiere of Ellen’s Game of Games averaged a 2.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.8 million viewers overall in Live+3 at 8 PM, and a second episode at 9 PM rose to a 2.7 in 18-49 and 9.9 million viewers overall, giving Game of Games the No. 1 and No. 2 ratings of the night in 18-49. The 8 PM episode generated the highest in-season result for a regular-slot alternative series premiere since March 2016 in Live+Same Day, as well as NBC’s best in-season total-viewer performance in the time period with a non-Voice entertainment series in more than five years.

“I’m so excited to get to do another season because I’m not just the producer and host, I’m also a loyal viewer,” said DeGeneres. ”I hope this can continue to be a show that families can come together and enjoy watching as much as I enjoy hosting. I don’t wanna say this next season is gonna be even messier, but I have invested heavily into a whipped cream company.”

DeGeneres serves as host and executive producer of the hourlong comedy game show, which includes supersized versions of the most popular and action-packed games from her daytime talk show. Contestants who are pulled right from the audience maneuver massive obstacles, answer questions under crushing time pressure, and face gigantic plunges into the unknown — all in a quest to win a big cash prize.

“Ellen is a comic genius and no one relates to their fans the way she does,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television. “With Ellen’s Game of Games she has yet another out-of-the-box hit and we are absolutely thrilled to start shooting our second season.”

Ellen’s Game of Games”is executive produced by DeGeneres, Kevin A. Leman II, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner, Jeff Kleeman, Derek Westervelt and David A. Hurwitz for Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and DeGeneres’ A Very Good Production.