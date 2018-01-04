Ellen DeGeneres, Deep State operator? Nah, says the talk show host, swatting away Eric Trump’s bizarre suggestion. Her schedule just wouldn’t permit.

“I don’t have that kind of time,” DeGeneres jokes on today’s The Ellen Show. “I’ve got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays. On Wednesdays Beyonce and I host an Illuminati brunch and on weekends Portia and I are desperately trying to have a baby.”

The good-natured (mostly) denial follows Eric Trump’s odd belief that because Twitter auto-suggested he follow the tweets of DeGeneres, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, he must be the victim of some Deep State conspiracy.

Ellen herself has a more benign explanation. Maybe, just maybe, Twitter recommended he follow her because his sisters Ivanka and Tiffany are followers. And because she posts lots of adorable animal videos.

As for that (mostly) good-natured denial, Degeneres did have one sharp moment: She said she was unsure of which Trump brother she was addressing – the one who killed the elephant or the one who killed the cheetah?

Take a look at DeGeneres’ spot-on response above.