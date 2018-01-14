UPDATED with Sue Booth-Forbes’s full statement: Actress Eliza Dushku earlier today accused famed stunt coordinator Joel Kramer of sexually molesting her when she was 12 years old during filming of True Lies. Her claims, denied by Kramer, are being confirmed by Sue Booth-Forbes, who was Dushku’s legal guardian on the set of the film.

Dushku’s mother, Judith Ann Rasmussen, also confirmed Dushku’s story in a Facebook post. A political science professor, her job prevented her from accompanying her daughter. Dushku’s brother, Aaron Dushku, told Deadline, “I support my sister and believe it all to be true.”

In True Lies, Dushku played the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis’ characters.

Rex/Shutterstock

Booth-Forbes, now Director of Anam Cara Writer’s and Artist’s Retreat, provided her account to Deadline that backs Dushku’s accusations against Kramer. “Eliza Dushku is telling the truth,” said Booth-Forbes who added that she was on the set of True Lies for three weeks and reported Kramer’s misconduct but nothing happened. She also said that she unsuccessfully tried to keep Kramer away from the young actress on a set ruled by “misogyny” and that she accompanied Dushku to the hospital after a stunt accident had left her with broken ribs.

In her post, former Dollhouse star Dushku claims that, soon after Kramer had assaulted her in a hotel room, she suffered broken ribs in a stunt gone wrong under Kramer’s supervision. He alleges that the mishap had only left the actress a “little bruised.”

Booth-Forbes hails her former charge for speaking out and becoming part of the force behind Hollywood’s reckoning on sexual misconduct.

“May Eliza be believed and supported and may her courage in telling her truth make a contribution to the sea change that is in progress,” Booth-Forbes said.

Booth-Forbes has since expanded on her comments. She shared with Deadline that she is concerned about what impact her statement exposing “unscrupulous, powerful, narcissistic, men without boundaries” would have on her, her reputation, and her business.

“But this time I am refusing to allow myself to be intimidated,” Booth-Forbes said. “ Joel Kramer did what Eliza said he did. He is a pedophile, and he must face the consequences.”

In her emotional post, Buffy The Vampire alumna Dushku details the alleged sexual assault by Kramer and talks about the impact it has had on her and the role played by the people in power who could’ve prevented it but didn’t. “Hollywood has been very good to me in many ways,” she wrote. “Nevertheless, Hollywood also failed to protect me, a child actress.”

Here is Booth-Forbes’ full testimony: