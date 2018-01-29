Elisabeth Moss and writer-director Alex Ross Perry are reteaming for Her Smell, his next movie that now has firmed a fall production start. Moss, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale whose credits include Perry’s Queen of Earth and Listen Up Philip, will lead the ensemble cast of the pic, which will get underway after she wraps production on Handmaid’s Tale‘s Season 2.

In Her Smell, Moss will star as Becky Something, a maniacally destructive punk rock star who pushes her relationships with bandmates, family and followers to the limit as she wages a years-long war against sobriety while attempting to re-engage the creativity that had once led her band to massive crossover success.

Moss is also producing alongside Bow and Arrow Entertainment’s Matthew Perniciaro and Michael Sherman, Adam Piotrowicz and Perry. Endeavor Content is repping sales along with Bow and Arrow.

“With Her Smell, Alex has crafted another fantastic piece filled with memorable characters,” said Perniciaro. “The film represents his continued evolution as one of our most important emerging cinematic voices. We are so excited to see this story about powerful, talented, beautifully flawed yet heroically unapologetic women come to life.”

Perry’s most recent film Golden Exits world premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and hits theaters February 9 via Vertical Entertainment and Sony Pictures Worldwide.

Moss, who also shoots Simon Curtis’ women’s rights drama Call Jane later this year, is repped by WME, Ribisi Entertainment and Independent Talent Group in the UK.