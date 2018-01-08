UPDATED with video: Elisabeth Moss paid tribute to Margaret Atwood, author of the dystopian novel on which The Handmaid’s Tale is based, on receiving her Golden Globe for best actress in a TV drama series.

Moss began by reading a famous quote by Atwood, “We were the people who were not in the papers. We lived in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. It gave us more freedom. We lived in the gaps between the stories.”

Moss continued, “Margaret Atwood this is for you and all the women who came before you and after you who spoke out against intolerance and injustice and a fight for equality and freedom in this world. We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edges of print. We no longer live in the gaps between between the stories but we are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves.”

This is Elisabeth Moss’ second Golden Globe win and third nomination. It comes on the heels of her recent lead actress Emmy win for the role of Offred, a woman kept against her will in the household of a high-ranking commander.



The Handmaid’s Tale also repeated its best drama series Emmy win, taking the Golden Globe award for the same category.

Created by Bruce Miller, the Hulu drama series , based on the novel by Atwood, is the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a totalitarian society in what formerly was part of the United States. Facing environmental disasters and a plunging birthrate, Gilead is ruled by a twisted fundamentalism regime that treats women as property of the state.

Other nominees in the lead actress drama category were Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Claire Foy (The Crown), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce) and Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why).