CBS has set the spring premiere dates for a pair of veteran dramas. Season 6 of the modern Sherlock Holmes series Elementary will bow at 10 PM Monday, April 30, and the third season of medical thriller Code Black launches at 10 PM Wednesday, May 2.

CBS

Starring Jonny Lee Miller as the storied detective and Lucy Liu as Dr. Joan Watson, Elementary will take over the time slot after Scorpion’s season wraps. Aidan Quinn, Jon Michael Hill and Desmond Harrington co-star in the series from CBS Television Studios. Rob Doherty, Carl Beverly, Sarah Timberman, Jason Tracey, Robert Hewitt Wolfe and Robert Goodman are the executive producers.

CBS

Code Black,.which follows first-year residents and their colleagues at Angels Memorial Hospital, will take over for Criminal Minds, who season-ender is April 25. Marcia Gay Harden leads a large ensemble that also includes Boris Kodjoe, Harry Ford, Benjamin Hollingsworth, William Allen Young, Emily Tyra, Noah Gray-Cabey, Emily Alyn Lind, Moon Bloodgood, Luis Guzmán and Rob Lowe. From ABC Television Studios in association with CBS Television Studios, the drama is exec produced by Michael Seitzman, David Marshall Grant, Rob Bowman, Marti Noxon, Linda Goldstein Knowlton, Ryan McGarry and Mike Weiss.

Here is CBS’ spring schedule, with the newly dated shows in bold:

Mondays, effective April 30

8-8:30 PM

KEVIN CAN WAIT

8:30-9 PM

MAN WITH A PLAN

9-9:30 PM

SUPERIOR DONUTS

9:30-10 PM

LIVING BIBLICALLY

10-11 PM

ELEMENTARY (6th Season Premiere)

Wednesdays, effective May 2

8-9 PM

SURVIVOR

9-10 PM

SEAL TEAM

10-11 PM

CODE BLACK (3rd Season Premiere)