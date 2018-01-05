A role in BBC One drama Ordeal By Innocence that had already been completed by Ed Westwick, has been recast. The co-producers of the Agatha Christie adaptation, Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited, said today they will hold reshoots of his scenes later this month with Christian Cooke stepping in for Westwick. The former Gossip Girl star was accused of sexual assault by three women in November.

REX/Shutterstock At the time, the BBC said it was pulling the three-part holiday season special which had wrapped filming in September. This was after two women alleged Westwick had raped them, which he strenuously denied. A third woman alleging assault came forward a few days later.

In a page out of Ridley Scott’s All The Money In The World playbook, Cooke will join other Ordeal By Innocence cast members including Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor, Matthew Goode, Eleanor Tomlinson, Anthony Boyle, Luke Treadaway, Morven Christie, Crystal Clarke, Ella Purnell and Alice Eve on location in Scotland for the reshoots.

In July, Amazon boarded U.S. rights to seven upcoming Agatha Christie dramas including Ordeal By Innocence and Deadline has confirmed that it is still aboard.

Cooke is playing Mickey Argyll in the story that sees old wounds reopened for the Argyll family when a man suddenly turns up and claims that the black sheep of the family, Jack Argyll, could not have murdered its tyrannical matriarch — a crime of which he was accused just one year earlier. The family must come to terms with Jack’s innocence and the fact that one of them may be the real murderer. The book was published in 1958 and was one of Christie’s personal favorites.

Ordeal By Innocence is a Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited drama for BBC One. The executive producers are Sarah Phelps, Karen Thrussell, Damien Timmer and Helen Ziegler for Mammoth Screen; James Prichard and Basi Akpabio for Agatha Christie Limited; and Gaynor Holmes for the BBC.

Endeavor will handle sales in all territories internationally.