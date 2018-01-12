J.R. Cacia (Yellowstone) is set for a key recurring role on the CW’s Dynasty reboot.

Cacia will play Rick Morales, an ambitious and principled political journalist whose focus is on breaking high-profile scandals. Rick’s latest story thrusts him into the Carringtons’ orbit, where he reunites with Cristal (Nathalie Kelley), a former co-worker and friend — and perhaps more… His character will be introduced in the second half of the season.

Co-written by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage and Sallie Patrick, the re-imagining of the iconic primetime soap centers on the powerful Carrington family as they defend their throne against the Colbys, new rivals and threats, and even each other. Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, James Mackay, Sam Adegoke, Robert Christopher Riley and Rafael de la Fuente star, along with Alan Dale and Grant Show.

Dynasty is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Sallie Patrick, Esther and Richard and Brad Silberling.

Cacia recently wrapped the feature I Can Only Imagine opposite Dennis Quaid, and the pilot episode of Yellowstone for director Taylor Sheridan. He’s repped by The Coronel Group.