Dylan Farrow is set to appear on CBS This Morning with co-host Gayle King in her first television interview to talk about her sexual abuse allegations against her father Woody Allen. The complete interview will air Thursday, Jan. 18.

“I am credible, and I am telling the truth, and I think it’s important that people realize that one victim, one accuser, matters,” said Farrow in the interview which covers a wide range of topics include the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement. “And that they are enough to change things.”

Previews of the interview will air on Jan. 17 on CBS This Morning as well as the CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor.

Farrow accused Allen in 1992 of sexually assaulting her when she was 7 years old. Allen has since denied the allegations, but her story has resurfaced in the wake of the recent initiatives to expose sexual abuse in Hollywood and beyond. Farrow has written extensively about the accusations in the New York Times and recently in the Los Angeles Times. Ronan Farrow also addressed the accusations in a column he wrote for The Hollywood Reporter. Numerous actors including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Hall, and Griffin Newman, who star in Allen’s upcoming film A Rainy Day in New York have responded to the resurfacing of the allegations by donating their salaries to Time’s Up, RAINN, and the LGBTQ center of New York.