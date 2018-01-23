Justin Timberlake isn’t having a good day on Twitter. What started off as an innocent question about the old saying “You can’t have your cake and eat it too” turned into a schooling from Dylan Farrow. She has been in the spotlight as of late for the resurfacing of sexual assault allegations against her adoptive father Woody Allen — who directed Timberlake in Wonder Wheel.

Timberlake tweeted, “Can someone please explain the saying, ‘You just want your cake and to eat it too.’ What else am I about to do with cake??”

Farrow wasted no time in responding: “The saying means, for example, you can’t support [Time’s Up] and praise sexual predators at the same time. You can’t retain your credibility as an activist (i.e. – retain the cake) and, at the same time, praise a sexual predator (i.e. – eating the cake).”

She is blatantly referring to multiple things in regards to Timberlake. He wore a Time’s Up pin during the Golden Globes and worked with Allen in the aforementioned Wonder Wheel. It’s quite clear what kind of light Farrow is putting Timberlake in. Timberlake is not the only one under scrutiny for wearing a Time’s Up pin during the Globes. James Franco and Aziz Ansari both wore pins and received backlash after they were faced with sexual misconduct accusations.

Farrow recently had her first on-camera TV interview with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. The two-part segment covered her longstanding allegations that Allen molested her when she was seven years old in 1992.