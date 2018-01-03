It’s always a battle to shoot on the water and with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk, both director and DP Hoyte Van Hoytema braved the actual sea in order to capture the authenticity of the World War II Allied evacuation. In our latest Crew Call podcast, Hoytema tells us about filming in Imax, his color palette and influences in delivering what is a very personal story for Nolan. Dunkirk is nominated for three Golden Globes including best director, best drama and Hans Zimmer’s original score. The Warner Bros. release also counts eight Critics Choice nominations including best picture, director, ensemble, score, editing, production design, VFX, and Hoytema’s cinematography. The period pic was a surprise hit at the summer box office grossing more than a half billion worldwide.