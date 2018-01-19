'Dunkirk', 'Lady Bird', 'Three Billboards' Among Casting Society Artios Award Winners

The Casting Society of America has announced the winners of the 33rd Annual Artios Awards. Dunkirk, Lady Bird, and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, are among the film winners, while Black Mirror, Atlanta and Big Little Lies are among the TV victors. The ceremony took place Thursday night in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with host Tig Notaro, and in New York City at Stage 48 hosted by Bridget Everett.

Last year’s big budget winners were La La Land and Hidden Figures, while Hell or High Water and Manchester by the Sea took equivalent categories in the independent division. Moonlight, which went on to win the best picture Oscar, won the low budget award.

The full list of winners are:

FEATURE FILM BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

“The Greatest Showman” Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Rori Bergman (Additional Casting), Patrick Goodwin (Associate)

FEATURE FILM BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

“Dunkirk” John Papsidera

FEATURE FILM – STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

“Lady Bird” Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

FEATURE FILM – STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Sarah Halley Finn, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Hannah Cooper (Associate)

FEATURE FILM LOW BUDGET – COMEDY or DRAMA

“Beach Rats” Susan Shopmaker

FEATURE FILM ANIMATION

“Coco” Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon, Carla Hool

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

”Atlanta” – Alexa L. Fogel, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

“Veep” – Dorian Frankel, Sibby Kirchgessner, Marlise Gunzenhauser (Associate)

TELEVISION SERIES DRAMA

“Black Mirror” – Jina Jay, Henry Russell Bergstein (Location Casting)

LIMITED SERIES

“”Big Little Lies” – David Rubin, Melissa Pryor (Associate)

FEATURE FILM – NON THEATRICAL RELEASE

“The Wizard of Lies” – Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

“School of Rock” – Suzanne Goddard-Smythe, Ty Harman (Associate)

TELEVISION ANIMATION

“Bojack Horseman” – Linda Lamontagne

REALITY SERIES

“Born This Way” – Sasha Alpert

SHORT FILM

“Perfect Roast Potatoes” – Rich Mento

SHORT FORM SERIES

“Confess” – Fern Champion , Sharon Lieblein, Troy Daniel Smith (Associate)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“A Doll’s House Part 2” -David Caparelliotis, Lauren Port

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – MUSICAL

“Come From Away” – Rachel Hoffman

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Jitney” – David Caparelliotis, Nancy Piccione

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATRE – REVIVAL, MUSICAL

“Hello, Dolly!” – Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey

NEW YORK THEATRE – COMEDY OR MUSICAL

“The Band’s Visit” – Tara Rubin

NEW YORK THEATRE – DRAMA

“Dead Poet’s Society” – William Cantler, Karyn Casl

REGIONAL THEATRE EAST

“The SpongeBob Musical” – Patrick Goodwin, James Calleri, Paul Davis

REGIONAL THEATRE WEST

“Zoot Suit” – Pauline O’con

LOS ANGELES THEATRE – TIE

“The 24th Annual Young Playwrights Festival” – Erica S. Bream, Cara Chute Rosenbaum

“Waiting for Godot” – Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

“A Chorus Line” – Margery Simkin, Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris (Associate)

THEATRE TOURS

“Hamilton” – Chicago Company – Bethany Knox, Rebecca Scholl (Associate)