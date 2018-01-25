Tuesday’s Season 5 premiere of Drunk History with Tiffany Haddish was a ratings winner for Comedy Central.

The debut episode was up 44% among Men 18-34 and 19% among Adults 18-34, vs the Season 4 premiere, according to Nielsen and the network. It was the top-rated cable original in its 10 PM timeslot among Men 18-34 and improved its year-ago ratings across all tracked demos, up 153% among Women 18-49, +84% among Adults 18-49, +53% among Men 18-49, and +50% among total viewers.

The episode, “Heroines,” features narration by Haddish, Paget Brewster, and Amber Ruffin, and reenactments by Busy Philipps, Evan Rachel Wood, and Mandy Moore.

The Emmy-winning series airs Tuesdays at 10 PM ET/PT on Comedy Central.