Author James Anthony Tyler has won the third annual Dramatists Guild of America’s Horton Foote Playwriting Award, which carries $25K purse underwritten by the Richenthal Foundation. The runner up is Fernanda Coppel.

Named for the late playwright, screenwriter and memoirist whose many accolades include the Pulitzer Prize for Drama (for The Young Man From Atlanta) and two Oscars (for To Kill A Mockingbird and Tender Mercies), the award goes to a dramatist whose work, in the words of the Guild, “seeks to plumb the ineffable nature of being human.” The first two recipients of the award were Stephen Karam and Rajiv Joseph.

Tyler’s plays include Some Old Black Man (Berkshire Playwrights Lab, upcoming NYC premiere in February), Dolphins and Sharks (LAByrinth Theater Company and Finborough Theatre in London), and Artney Jackson (The New Black Fest).

Coppel’s King Liz received its world premiere at Second Stage Theatre and is being developed for Showtime. Her play Chimichangas and Zoloft has its premiere at the Atlantic Theater Company and is published by Samuel French.

Details about when and where the award will be presented are to be announced later.