Daily syndicated series DailyMailTV has been renewed for a second season for premiere in the fall.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Tribune Broadcasting, Gray Television, Inc., Nexstar Media Group, Meredith, Raycom, London Broadcasting, Graham, Heartland Media, News Press & Gazette, Northwest Broadcasting, Citadel, Scripps and Quincy have all cleared DailyMailTV, hosted by Jesse Palmer, for the 2018/2019 television season.

DailyMailTV, which hails from the team behind Dr. Phil, had the highest-rated national debut of any syndicated newsmagazine since 2007, according to DailyMail.com and Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions. The show has grown by double digits since its opener and by December 17 had averaged more than 1.6 million daily viewers.

The series features top stories from DailyMail.com, ranging from exclusives to breaking news, showbiz, crime, health and science and technology, five days a week.

DailyMailTV is executive produced by Carla Pennington (executive producer of Dr. Phil and The Doctors), Jay McGraw (executive producer of The Doctors and the CBS drama series Bull), Martin Clarke (CEO, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of DailyMail.com), Dr. Phil McGraw (executive producer of Dr. Phil, The Doctors, Bull), and Matt Strauss (The View, Katie). Eric Beesemyer (Dr. Oz, GMA) serves as co-executive producer.

CBS Television Distribution, which distributes Dr. Phil and The Doctors, handles distribution.

DailyMailTV is filmed in New York at the PIX 11 Studios.