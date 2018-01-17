Amazon today released the first look at Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, a biopic of sorts from Gus Van Sant that stars Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Rooney Mara and Jack Black. The streaming service already has set a May 11 release in select theaters.

Phoenix plays John Callahan, a Portland slacker and drunk who almost dies in a car accident at age 21, becoming a quadriplegic. After he reluctantly enters AA, and with encouragement from his girlfriend (Mara) and a charismatic sponsor (Hill), Callahan discovers a gift for drawing edgy, irreverent (and definitely not PC) newspaper cartoons that get published in Portland’s alt-weekly Willamette Week. They soon develop a national following, and grant him a new lease on life.

Van Sant adapted the script from Callahan’s autobiography published in 1990; he wrote a second autobiography titled Will the Real John Callahan Please Stand Up? Callahan died in 2010.

Carrie Brownstein, Beth Ditto and Kim Gordon also star in the film, the Oscar-nominated Van Sant’s first feature film since The Sea of Trees. The story is by Jack Gibson & William Andrew Eatman, and Charles-Marie Anthonioz, Mourad Belkeddar, Steve Golin and Nicolas Lhermitte are producing.

Check out the teaser trailer above.