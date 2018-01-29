Donald Trump’s first international TV interview not only generated headlines around the world but gave ITV a 10pm bump as 3M people tuned in to see the U.S. President discuss a raft of issues with Piers Morgan.

President Trump: The Piers Morgan Interview scored a 20% share between 10pm and 10:45pm, up on the channel’s slot average by 1M viewers and 48%.

Segments of the interview were widely shared online ahead of the interview with Trump admitting that he wasn’t a feminist but saying he had “tremendous respect” for women and offering a partial apology for retweeting racist videos from far-right extremist group Britain First.

However, the full interview also saw Trump confirm that he would be visiting the UK twice this year, including a full state visit in October, although admitting that he had not received an invite to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May.

He claimed that he was “very popular” in the UK, admitted that the U.S. could sign up to the Paris Accord if the U.S. received a better deal, although did so with a loose understanding of climate change and reiterated his belief that Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury was a “fake book”.

The show was produced by ITV Studios Daytime and Morgan’s own production company Ferret Productions.