Even as he’s being lampooned, castigated, caricatured and otherwise scorned on countless Women’s March posters across the globe today, Donald Trump tweeted a Big Mac & large fries-size bit of humblebrag, expressing support by pleading his own case.

“Beautiful weather all over our great country,” Trump tweeted, “a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!”

If Trump was watching cable news, he no doubt saw the thousands of marchers in Washington D.C., New York, Los Angeles, the Sundance Film Festival, over in Rome and up in Canada. He might have seen signs and placards with slogans like “Make America Sane Again,” “Follow the $$”, and “The Patriarchy is Real + Alive, Unlike Our P.O.T.U.S.’ Spray Tan!…Or Hair.”

Across the globe, the second annual Women’s March marks the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration, with protesters gathering for events in – among many other places – Cincinnati, Philadelphia, Seattle, Washington D.C. at the National Mall, along Central Park West in New York City, at Pershing Square in Downtown LA, and at least 38 municipalities across Canada, including Halifax, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

Here’s a small selection of photos from Women’s March events around the world:

New York City:

Los Angeles:

AP

Philadelphia:

Seattle:

Cincinnati:

AP

Halifax, Canada:

AP

Rome, Italy: