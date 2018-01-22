“What the President did clearly worked,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders beamed after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that the Senate had reached a deal to end government shutdown on Day 3.

The Senate officially voted 81-18 on Monday afternoon to re-open the government for 17 days while continuing to work a deal on immigration. The matter then heads to the House, then to President Donald Trump.

“I’m not sure what [Schumer] gained other than Nancy Pelosi taking a bunch of [Democratic] members out to celebrate their shutdown,” Sanders snarked. “I’m not sure what positive things came out of this weekend for Democrats.”

Sanders had begun the presser noting, “The Schumer Shutdown is leading media coverage today.”

“We’re are pleased to see Sen. Schumer accept the deal that President Trump put on the table from the beginning,” she said.

Then she read a statement from Trump:

“I am pleased the Democrats in Congress have come to their senses and now are willing to fund” the military, border patrol, first responders and “insurance for vulnerable children,” he said.

“As I have always said, once the government is funded, my administration will work toward solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration. We will make a longterm deal on immigration if, and only if, it is good for our country,” Trump added.

Not surprisingly, even some Dems said their party got “kicked in the butt” in terms of its handling of the weekend-long shutdown.