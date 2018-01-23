Donald Trump continues to be hard at work on his most important presidential responsibility: watching hours of cable news for signs of praise from pundits, and tweeting on same.

Tuesday morning CNN’s Jim Acosta caught his Presidential eye, talking about the temporary end of the three-day government shutdown.

“Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: ‘Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again…Schumer and Dems caved…gambled and lost.’ Thank you for your honesty Jim!” Trump tweeted.

Except Acosta had been quoting “Trump world” and “WH sources” – POTUS hasn’t mastered quote marks yet:

Trump hasn’t always been such an Acosta fan. In fact, CNN’s chief White House corresponent gets under Trump’s skin. One week earlier, Trump tossed Acosta out of the Oval Office, after he asked Trump, “Did you say that you want more people to come in from Norway?” It was a reference to NYT and WaPo reports an exasperated Trump had asked members of Congress attending a meeting on immigration why the U.S. accepts people from “shithole countries” in Africa, when we should be taking more immigrants from Norway.

“Did you say that you wanted more people from Norway? Is that true Mr. President?” Acosta asked at the well-documented White House photo op.

“I want them to come in from everywhere… everywhere. Thank you very much everybody,” Trump responded.

“Just Caucasian or white countries, sir? Or do you want people to come in from other parts of the world… people of color,” Acosta persisted. Trump pointed at him and said, “Out!”

Trump’s government un-shut-down victory lapping began hours earlier, when he tweeted:

“Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on Shutdown. Now I want a big win for everyone, including Republicans, Democrats and DACA, but especially for our Great Military and Border Security. Should be able to get there. See you at the negotiating table!”

Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: “Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again…Schumer and Dems caved…gambled and lost.” Thank you for your honesty Jim! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018