Donald Trump took to Tuesday morning to take credit for North Korea’s Monday move to do an end run around the U.S. and initiate talks with South Korea.

The tweet was one of a slew the president sent out after a busy few days for Trump, golfing at his Florida course. Recapping the morning’s Fox & Friends talking points, Trump called on “Deep State Justice Department” to bring down the axe on “Crooked Hillary Clinton,” her “top aide, Huma Abedin” as well as “Comey & others.”

“Sanctions and ‘other’ pressures are beginning to have a big impact on North Korea,” Trump boasted in one tweet. “Soldiers are dangerously fleeing to South Korea. Rocket man now wants to talk to South Korea for first time. Perhaps that is good news, perhaps not – we will see!”

South Korea on Tuesday offered to hold talks with its northern neighbor on January 9 about cooperating on next month’s Winter Olympics, and overall relations going forward. One day earlier, North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un said in a speech he is open to sending a delegation to the Games and better relations with South Korea, while bragging he has a “nuclear button” on his office desk and the entire U.S. “is within the range of our nuclear strike.”

Pundits translated that address as an effort to cause a rift between U.S. and South Korea, noting this would mark first formal talks between North and South Korea in about two years.

Trump’s tweet: