Donald Trump definitely wanted to win the election, believes that he has a lot of fans in the United Kingdom, and doubled down on his statement that he is a “stable genius,” but refused to be drawn out on issues of gun control and climate change in his first international TV interview.

The wide-ranging chat, dubbed President Trump: The Piers Morgan Interview, aired on ITV across 45 minutes hosted by the former CNN host and Celebrity Apprentice contestant.

Trump told Morgan that he actually thought he was going to win the election in the final 30 days of the 2016 campaign and rubbished claims that he was unhappy with the result.

“I actually thought I was going to win. It was incredible what was happening in the last two months of the campaign and coming into the last month. I thought we would win. We were getting massive crowds and my opponent was not getting good crowds at all, she was getting singers and entertainers to fill up the stadium, and then everyone would leave. I very much wanted to win. If I didn’t win, I would have been very disappointed,” he said.

He admitted that he’d love to win the popular vote and said that he think it is possible in 2020, but that it’s a “different type of contest”.

In the interview, which was produced by ITV Studios and Morgan’s production company, Ferret Productions, Trump confirmed that he would be visiting the UK twice in 2017, one trip in the summer and one trip in October.

However, despite the threats of mass protest and a raft of high-profile politicians calling for him to be banned, he claimed that he was “very popular” in the UK.

“I get so much fan mail from people in your country. They love my sense of security and they love what I’m saying about many things. I’m getting tremendous support from people in the UK,” he said, adding that he didn’t care if some wanted him banned and he could “very nicely stay home”.

Trump has not received an invitation to the royal wedding between Prince Harry and former Suits star Meghan Markle, who last year called him a “misogynist.” He refused to say whether he would like to go to the May wedding, adding, “I want them to be happy. They look like a lovely couple.”

Trump admitted that the U.S could return to the Paris Accord, although only if the United Nations was willing to offer it a better deal. “I’m a believer in clean air and clean water. Paris Accord for us would have been a complete disaster [for the U.S.],” he said. “If they made a good deal, like they made a good deal with TPP, there’s always a chance we could get back.”

However, the U.S. President refused to say whether he believes in climate change. “There’s a cooling and there’s a heating and, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. That wasn’t working too well, because it was getting too cold all over the place and the ice caps are now setting records. I believe in clean air and crystal clear water and having good cleanliness.”

He also doubled down on his support of the 2nd Amendment, and despite a number of high-profile shootings, believed that if there were “no bullets going in the other direction,” hundreds more people would be dead.

Other highlights:

Is Trump racist?

“I am the least racist person anyone is going to meet.”

Does Trump hate Muslims?

“I feel love for all people, but if a person is bad… I’ve had great relationships with Muslims and I had good support from Muslims during my run.”

Did he bring up The Apprentice?

“Very rarely do shows become a big hit. I’ve had a lot of hits.”

How’s the hair?

“It’s hanging in there.”

What does Trump think of Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury?

“It’s a fake book.”