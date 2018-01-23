President Donald Trump is a very stupid man and everyone in the White House knows it, “Fire and Fury” author Michael Wolff said of President Donald Trump, on The Daily Show.

Trump’s White House, meanwhile, is populated with “the greatest bunch of knuckleheads I think that have ever been assembled in one place,” the current darling of the book-tour circuit told Trevor Noah.

“How did the knuckleheads roll with you for so long?” Noah wondered of the weeks and months Wolff wandered the West Wing, collecting dirt.

“That’s how I got in, because they’re knuckleheads,” Wolff said. “I have a fairly large body of work, in which I’ve been nice to

nobody ever. They seemed never to have read anything that I had written.”

Noah marveled that White House-rs dished up so much dirt on Trump.

“I think everyone in the White House would agree that Trump is someone who should not be President,” Wolff responded. “I am not saying… anything controversial: The President of the United States is surrounded by people who believe he should not have this job.”

Among the things people around Trump told Wolff: Trump “never negotiates anything,” Wolff said.

“He can’t even read a balance sheet. In his business career, he’s the guy going on television; other people are doing the negotiating. Donald Trump does not negotiate. He does not do any of the kinds of things he told us he did. He’s not a businessman; he’ s a television performer.

Who, then, is then the “real President,” Noah asked.

With most of people who went into the White House with Trump now out, his two remaining “senior advisers” are “a young woman by the name of Hope Hicks who is a former junior fashion PR person,” and Stephen Miller.

Steve Bannon described Miller to Wolff as “my typist.”

Noah suggested Wolff might be in for some book blow-back, given that Trump holds a grudge.

“I actually think the opposite will happen,” Wolff suggested. “I think that in a relatively short period of time he will get in touch with me to claim credit for the book. So, in the end, he will be the author of the best selling-book in the world.”

As he had done in a previous TV interview, Wolff hinted the book reveals an alleged Trump affair with someone in the White House.

You just have to read the book,” Wolff plugged.

“But I read the book,” Noah shot back.

“Just read between the lines,” Wolff teased, undeterred. “It’s there.”

“But it’s not there,” Noah said, standing his ground.

“It is there,” Wolff responded, getting in the last word.