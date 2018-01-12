As if this day couldn’t get any worse for Donald Trump, a Wall Street Journal report is alleging that a top lawyer for the Trump Organization paid $130,000 to a former adult film star to keep her quiet a month before the 2016 presidential election.

The WSJ reports that Trump lawyer Michael Cohen negotiated a nondisclosure agreement in October 2016 with Stephanie Clifford (nom de porn: Stormy Daniels) “that precluded her from publicly discussing an alleged sexual encounter with Mr. Trump,” sourcing the info to people familiar with the matter.

Stormy Daniels AP

The alleged encounter between Trump and Clifford is reported to have taken place when the two met at a July 2006 celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, the year after Trump married Melania Trump.

A White House official told the WSJ about the alleged encounter, “These are old, recycled reports, which were published and strongly denied prior to the election,” but the official wouldn’t respond to questions about a nondisclosure agreement or payments.

Cohen, a familiar Trump defender on cable news and Beltway programs, didn’t address the money, according to the WSJ, but said of the alleged sexual encounter, “President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels.”

Best part of the story? Cohen sent the WSJ a “two-paragraph statement by email addressed ‘TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN’ and signed by ‘Stormy Daniels’ denying that she had a ‘sexual and/or romantic affair’ with Mr. Trump.”

“Rumors that I have received hush money from Donald Trump are completely false,” said the statement. The statement, to repeat, was emailed by Cohen.