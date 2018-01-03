President Donald Trump, in a remarkably vitriolic take-down of a former ally, friend and adviser, says Steve Bannon has “lost his mind,” “pretends to be at war with the media,” leaked false information during his time in the White House and seeks to “burn” down the country.

Trump’s statement, released by press secretary Sarah Sanders, comes in response to revelations made in Michael Wolff’s new book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. The book claims the former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon called the 2016 meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Russian lawyer “treasonous.”

Dismissing Bannon as a fired staffer “who worked for me after I had already won the nomination,” Trump claims Bannon had “very little to do with our historic victory” and is “learning that winning isn’t as easy as I make it look.”

The president who routinely attacks the “fake news” – he’s even announced a Dishonest Media Awards event for next week – says that his former strategist only “pretends to be at war with the media” while “leaking false information” to “make himself seem far more important than he was.”

Apparently referencing the Wolff book, Trump says Bannon “only pretends to have had influence to fool a few people with no access and no clue, whom he helped write phony books.”

In one of Fire and Fury‘s more newsworthy passages about the investigation into the infamous Trump Tower meeting, Bannon is quoted as saying, “They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

But the Bannon quote that’s fueling cable news – and apparently Trump’s ire – today is this: “The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad sh*t, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

Here is the entire Trump statement: