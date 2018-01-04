UPDATE with Donald Trump response to Bannon Even after his former strategist Steve Bannon expressed some post-Fire and Fury support, President Donald Trump’s lawyers have threatened to sue the man who said a Trump Tower meeting with Russian officials was “treasonous.”

Trump attorney Charles Harder released a statement yesterday that his firm had issued “legal notice” to Bannon that claims made in the Michael Wolff book include libel, slander and breach of confidentiality, and today Wolff and publisher Henry Holt got an 11-page cease and desist letter.

As detailed by the Hollywood Reporter, where Wolff is a contributor, Fire and Fury is accused of defamation, invasion of privacy, and an inducement of breach of Bannon’s written agreement with Trump’s presidential campaign. The legal team wants Wolff and publisher Henry Holt to stop further publication of the book and any excerpts or summaries of the contents.

And the president demands an apology and retraction by tomorrow.

The demand follows yesterday’s thunderous excerpts from Wolff’s book that dominated the cable news universe. In Fire and Fury, Bannon is quoted as saying, among much tale-telling, that the “three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor — with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers. Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad sh*t, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

Last night and this morning on his SiriusXM radio show, Bannon hasn’t walked back his claims, but seems to be re-pledging at least some support for his old boss. He told a caller last night that “nothing will ever come between us and President Trump and his agenda.”

“The President of the United States is a great man,” Bannon said on last night’s show. “You know, I support him day in and day out.”

“He called me a great man last night,” Trump quipped to reporters today. “He changed his tune pretty quick.”